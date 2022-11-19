Bemidji Fire Department Purchases New Rescue Tools with $20,000 Grant
The Bemidji Fire Department will be adding two new tools to their engines with the help of State Farm and the Bemidji Firefighters Relief Association.
After receiving a $20,000 grant from State Farm, the department purchased two extrication tools. Also known as “Jaws of Life,” these tools are commonly used in vehicle-related accidents. What makes these new tools special is how they are powered. Unlike the traditional extrication tool which requires a hydraulic motor and hoses, the newest additions are battery-operated.
Weighing about 45 pounds each, the tools will allow for firefighters to navigate more difficult environments without the limitations of traditional jaws. The department purchased a cutter, which is used mainly for cutting through door hinges or vehicles, and a spreader, which can spread an opening apart.
The cutter and spreader will be in the fire department’s newest engine, which is expected in about a month. The lifespan of the machine is roughly 25 years or when the fire engine is replaced.
The support of the community made the purchase of these tools a possibility. Along with other donations, the Bemidji Fire Department is able to continually upgrade their equipment and rescue tools.
