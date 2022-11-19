Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Fire Department Purchases New Rescue Tools with $20,000 Grant

Mary BalstadNov. 19 2022

Bemidji Fire Department Receiving the Grant
Credit: Lindsey Mucciolo

The Bemidji Fire Department will be adding two new tools to their engines with the help of State Farm and the Bemidji Firefighters Relief Association.

After receiving a $20,000 grant from State Farm, the department purchased two extrication tools. Also known as “Jaws of Life,” these tools are commonly used in vehicle-related accidents. What makes these new tools special is how they are powered. Unlike the traditional extrication tool which requires a hydraulic motor and hoses, the newest additions are battery-operated.

Weighing about 45 pounds each, the tools will allow for firefighters to navigate more difficult environments without the limitations of traditional jaws. The department purchased a cutter, which is used mainly for cutting through door hinges or vehicles, and a spreader, which can spread an opening apart.

The cutter and spreader will be in the fire department’s newest engine, which is expected in about a month. The lifespan of the machine is roughly 25 years or when the fire engine is replaced.

The support of the community made the purchase of these tools a possibility. Along with other donations, the Bemidji Fire Department is able to continually upgrade their equipment and rescue tools.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Brainerd Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Accident

Bemidji Man Charged for Fleeing Police, Crashing Into Mall Doors

Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Radio Host Todd Haugen Retiring After 43 Years in Action

Bemidji United Way to Deliver Holiday Cheer with “Holiday Gifts for Kids” Program

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.