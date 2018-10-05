Bemidji Fire Department Hosting Open House & Fish Fry

Next week is Fire Safety Week and the Bemidji Fire Department is celebrating by inviting the community to their annual open house and fish fry fundraiser.

The open house will be held next Saturday on October 13th, from 10 in the morning to 2. It’s being held at the Bemidji fire department’s main station downtown. The fish fry fundraiser will start after the open house at 5. Firefighters call the event their last big hoorah of the year and say it’s great opportunity to get to know some of your first responders.

Capt. Walter Lindahl with the Bemidji Fire Department says, “You get some time one on one with the firefighters. You get to put your hands on some of the gears and tools that we use to extinguish fires in households. We will also have an engine so all the kids will get a free ride throughout the day from 10 to 2 and then at 5 we have our annual fish fry fundraiser, deep fried walleye that was given or bought from Red Lake Nation fisheries.”

Tickets for the fish fry are fifteen dollars for adults and seven dollars for kids. They can be purchased at the fire station. The open house is free of charge.