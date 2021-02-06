Bemidji Fire Department Gets New Personal Protective Equipment

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Fire Department was able to purchase new and additional SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) personal protective equipment through the Assistance Firefighter Grant that enhances the health and safety of residents in the state.

The department’s older gear was getting old and needed to be replaced. With funds from the grant, the department was able to replace all 33 previous breathing units plus 18 additional units for a total of 51 new units to make sure every firefighter had new equipment.

The new air pack units are expected to last for about 15 years.

