Bemidji Fire Chief Receives State Recognized Leadership Award

During the annual Minnesota State Fire Chiefs’ Association Conference, Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood received the 2025 Leadership Award. Sherwood has served as the Bemidji Fire Chief since 2021, starting with the department in 2002, working as a residential dorm firefighter. A post on the association’s Facebook page credits Sherwood:

“From leading during devastating storms, to representing Minnesota at a national level, Chief Sherwood continues to demonstrate integrity, compassion, and resilience. His service and professionalism make him a true example of leadership in action.” Sherwood says he was surprised to hear his name called.

“When I say I don’t deserve it or I wasn’t looking for it, I mean I wasn’t sure that I was doing anything different than another fire chief,” says Sherwood. “But after he () read that summary, and all the letters of support nominations that I got, it was overwhelming. It’s great for our organization, my family and me personally, but, even though that award has my name on it, I do really want to thank the community for allowing me to do this work because I received that award on behalf of them, that’s how I look at it.”

The Leadership Award is awarded at the discretion of the President, and recognizes an individual or group who made major contributions to the success of the fire service, and fire service projects across the state of Minnesota.