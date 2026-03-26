Bemidji Figure Skating To Hold 58th Annual Fantasy on Ice Show, ‘Born to Skate’

The Bemidji Figure Skating Club is holding its 58th annual Fantasy on Ice Show on Mar. 28 and 29. This year’s performance is named “Born to Skate,” which celebrates the power, passion, and possibility within every skater.

Figure skaters know there are highs and there are lows, and that it takes courage to lace up their skates and step out on the ice.

“Persevering and having the grit to keep going, and that it’s a journey,” said Sarah Haman, an advanced and LTS coach for BFSC overseeing the production. “And sometimes it’s hard and sometimes, you feel like you’re soaring. And it’s just kind of the everything that wraps up into what culminates into your skating career.”

That’s where the theme “Born to Skate” came from. Most of the girls have been figure skating their whole lives, with some starting as young as 5. The show is an opportunity for each of them to celebrate the impact figure skating has in their lives.

“It’s always just something that’s consistent in my life,” said senior skater Izzy Vaughn. “I can get my emotions out while I’m skating and really show who I am through my movements. So, it means a lot.”

The production showcases over 100 skaters ages 8 to 18, ranging in skill level from beginner to advanced, and all are learning the entire show in just six total practices.

“Depending on if they’re in all of the numbers or only some of the numbers, especially [the younger girls], it can be a real challenge to remember all that choreography and really organize it and try their best to show it off,” explained Haman.

“It’s extra special being able to have my family and my friends come who don’t normally get to see me skate,” added senior skater Kady St. Peter. “So that’s really special, and I just focus on getting out there and doing my best.”

Unlike many figure skating events that showcase individuals, this upcoming performance shines a light on the group as a whole. For St. Peter, that’s her favorite part.

“Having practices where me and my friends are working on the same program, that’s something that we don’t normally get to do,” she said.

“[My favorite part is] actually being able to skate with my friends because skating alone, that’s scary,” added Vaughn with a laugh. “But it’s something that I’m going to remember probably for the rest of my life.”

There will be two performances of the Bemidji Figure Skating Club’s “Born to Skate” show, with the first on Saturday, Mar. 28 at 6 p.m. and the second on Sunday, Mar. 29 at 1 p.m. Both shows will be performed at the Bemidji Community Area (BCA).