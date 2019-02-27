Bemidji Fat Bike Rally Canceled Due To Weather

The annual Northland Fat Bike Rally, held annually at Lake Bemidji State, has been canceled due to forecasted cold weather and dangerous wind chills. The event was originally scheduled for this Saturday.

The main event was to kick off with a morning mass start on Lake Bemidji and then head into Lake Bemidji State Park and up the Rocky Point Trail. Both a 10K and 28K route were to be offered.

The Department of Natural Resources says the event will not be rescheduled.