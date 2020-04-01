Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Family Offers Delivery Services In Response To COVID-19

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 1 2020

Due to the impact that COVID-19 has had on the elderly community, the Stauffer family, who own A Stitch in Time in Bemidji, has decided to offer delivery services of groceries or any necessities that a person might need.

A lot of stores in the area have ways for you to order online but don’t offer a delivery method, and that is where this method comes in handy. The family asks that after you place your order at your desired store, you fill out the delivery request on their website or give them a call.

For service, you can call 218-556-9631 or access the form on their website.

