Bemidji Extends Local Emergency Declaration for Another 2 Weeks

The Bemidji City Council has extended the city’s local emergency declaration following the June 21s storm for another two weeks.

The extension follows in the footsteps of the Beltrami County Board, which extended the county’s declaration last week.

At Monday’s meeting, Bemidji city manager Rich Spiczka said he believes there are still a lot of uncertainties regarding insurance and property damage. He added that there are around four or five structures around the city that are in desperate need of repairs, but that the city wants to wait for the full insurance details before doing them.

Once the city receives the appropriate information, officials will be able to submit a bid for repairs without having to wait for approval from the council.

“We have multiple roofs in the city that are damaged,” said Spiczka. “We’re worried about taking on more water. The second we can fix them and have the information to do so, we’d like to be able to do it to basically preserve everything underneath said roof. Those are the types of items we’re talking about, not if we discover a month from now that we have a picnic shelter that we didn’t know had roof damage, you know, that’s just an open pavilion or something like that. Those we would go through a normal process on because they’re not necessarily emergent, even if it was within this time frame. It’s just the emergent things that we would like to have the flexibility to be able to move so we can preserve whatever integrity we have left in said structures.”

Spiczka said that if any more damage is discovered to any non-emergent structures after the declaration comes to an end, the city plans to take care of it themselves.