Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Explores Adding A Community Development Director

Josh Peterson
Apr. 10 2018
Leave a Comment

The 2019 financial management plan was up for discussion during Monday’s Bemidji City Council work session, but what stirred conversation was the possible addition of a new community development director.

Currently, the city pays $30,000 to Greater Bemidji, a group that provides similar services to what a community development director would do. Under the new proposal, the city would eliminate its contribution to the organization, which raised some concerns for some council members.

The community development director job description was presented to the council, but some council members felt the position was not well defined.

It was disclosed during the meeting that the city had not yet made its yearly payment to Greater Bemidji. Council members questioned why the money was being with held when it was already budgeted for Greater Bemidji.

City Manager Nate Mathews say the payment was on hold because of a possible ice study that is needing to be done. Mayor Rita Albrecht says that the city has made a commitment to Greater Bemidji and that the payment is currently being processed.

The proposed community development director is estimated to cost the city $100,000.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Beltrami County Unveils New Courtroom

Home, Sport & Travel Show Has Big Weekend

VenuWorks Plans To Invest In Sanford Center With New Contract

Bemidji Community Theater Presents “The Elves & The Shoemaker”

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Chanh Tran said

To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More

kumkum Bhagya said

thanku for u post... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More

Latest Story

Beltrami County Unveils New Courtroom

Beltrami County has officially added a 4th courtroom to its judicial building in Bemidji. The Beltrami County Judicial Building was built 15
Posted on Apr. 10 2018

Latest Stories

Beltrami County Unveils New Courtroom

Posted on Apr. 10 2018

Northwoods Adventure: Enjoying The End Of Winter At Mount Ski Gull

Posted on Apr. 10 2018

All Three Questions Pass On Brainerd School Referendum

Posted on Apr. 10 2018

Newsboys United Coming To The Sanford Center

Posted on Apr. 10 2018

Nisswa Man Dies In One-Vehicle Crash

Posted on Apr. 10 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.