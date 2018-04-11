Bemidji Explores Adding A Community Development Director

The 2019 financial management plan was up for discussion during Monday’s Bemidji City Council work session, but what stirred conversation was the possible addition of a new community development director.

Currently, the city pays $30,000 to Greater Bemidji, a group that provides similar services to what a community development director would do. Under the new proposal, the city would eliminate its contribution to the organization, which raised some concerns for some council members.

The community development director job description was presented to the council, but some council members felt the position was not well defined.

It was disclosed during the meeting that the city had not yet made its yearly payment to Greater Bemidji. Council members questioned why the money was being with held when it was already budgeted for Greater Bemidji.

City Manager Nate Mathews say the payment was on hold because of a possible ice study that is needing to be done. Mayor Rita Albrecht says that the city has made a commitment to Greater Bemidji and that the payment is currently being processed.

The proposed community development director is estimated to cost the city $100,000.