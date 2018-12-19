Bemidji Event Organizers Talk Special Events Ordinance

The Bemidji City Council chambers were filled Monday night as if it was a special event. Only this time, it was filled with event organizers who were concerned about a proposed special events ordinance that was receiving a second reading.

During its second reading, organizers from many of Bemidji’s established events brought forth their concerns about the proposal, some with so many questions that a request was made to have a work session on the special events topic.

Business owners also shared their thoughts and asked the city not to limit creativity.

While those in attendance agree that a policy and process needs to be put into place, they would like to be included in the creation of the ordinance.

With an agreement to work with all interested parties, the city will pick up the special events ordinance issue in the new year. The city council voted and agreed to continue the ordinance hearing during its meeting on January 22nd.