Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Event Organizers Talk Special Events Ordinance

Josh Peterson
Dec. 19 2018
Leave a Comment

The Bemidji City Council chambers were filled Monday night as if it was a special event. Only this time, it was filled with event organizers who were concerned about a proposed special events ordinance that was receiving a second reading.

During its second reading, organizers from many of Bemidji’s established events brought forth their concerns about the proposal, some with so many questions that a request was made to have a work session on the special events topic.

Business owners also shared their thoughts and asked the city not to limit creativity.

While those in attendance agree that a policy and process needs to be put into place, they would like to be included in the creation of the ordinance.

With an agreement to work with all interested parties, the city will pick up the special events ordinance issue in the new year. The city council voted and agreed to continue the ordinance hearing during its meeting on January 22nd.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Jaycees Surprise Area Veterans With A Special Christmas Gift

Bemidji City Council Chambers To Be Renovated

Bemidji Parks & Recreation Preparing New Special Events Ordinance

Concerned Citizens Address Officer-Involved Shooting in Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Skyler Robinson said

This is a completely misleading story personally knowing the truth.... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

Community Table In Bemidji Always In Need Of Volunteers

The Community Table in Bemidji serves anywhere from 20 to 80 people a night. It can be a lot of work, and that’s why they’re seeking more
Posted on Dec. 19 2018

Latest Stories

Community Table In Bemidji Always In Need Of Volunteers

Posted on Dec. 19 2018

Bemidji Parks & Recreation Hosts Santa's Workshop

Posted on Dec. 19 2018

One Family May Lose Their Medicare Plan Over An Address Mistake

Posted on Dec. 19 2018

Northwoods Adventure: Weightlifting Contest Helps Addicts On The Road To Recovery

Posted on Dec. 18 2018

Children's Book Author Returns To Baxter Elementary To Talk About The Environment

Posted on Dec. 18 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.