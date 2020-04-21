Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Essential Workers To Get Free Lunch

Brad Hamilton — Apr. 21 2020

A state-wide challenge, where CEO’s from Credit Unions across the state are honoring essential workers with a paid for meal is coming to Bemidji.

It was announced this morning that tomorrow, April 22nd, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union will be donating and delivering lunch to workers at Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

The challenge was born due to this unprecedented time the workforce has gone through during the pandemic.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Gives Tips To Help Reduce Pandemic Anxiety

Minnesota Department Of Health Coronavirus Update

Study Shows 60% Of Consumers Afraid Of Grocery Shopping During Pandemic

Quinstreet Details Nine Coronavirus Scams To Look Out For

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County Gives Tips To Help Reduce Pandemic Anxiety

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Minnesota Department Of Health Coronavirus Update

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Social Distancing On The Water

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Peterson Stepping Down After Five Years As Bemidji Boys Basketball Head Coach

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Study Shows 60% Of Consumers Afraid Of Grocery Shopping During Pandemic

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.