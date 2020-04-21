Bemidji Essential Workers To Get Free Lunch
A state-wide challenge, where CEO’s from Credit Unions across the state are honoring essential workers with a paid for meal is coming to Bemidji.
It was announced this morning that tomorrow, April 22nd, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union will be donating and delivering lunch to workers at Bemidji Community Food Shelf.
The challenge was born due to this unprecedented time the workforce has gone through during the pandemic.
