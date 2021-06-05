Bemidji to Enact Lawn Watering Restrictions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

To help reduce peak water usage in areas on the city’s water system, Bemidji has enacted an odd/even sprinkling ban that starts Saturday, June 5 and goes until further notice.

All city water customers will be subject to sprinkling restrictions based on house numbers. Addresses ending in odd numbers will be able to water their yard or lawn on odd-numbered days, and those ending in even numbers can water yards/lawns on even-numbered days. In addition, no watering will be permitted between 10 AM and 6 PM.

There are certain exceptions to the water restrictions, including:

Newly sodded/seeded yards are exempt from the restrictions for two weeks, though there is still no watering allowed between 10 AM to 6 PM

Over seeding or spot repair of existing, established yards may be watered daily with a hand-controlled hose (with no watering allowed between 10 AM to 6 PM)

Car washing, filling of children’s swimming pools, and children playing in hose-operated sprinklers or water toys

Hand watering of flower pots/baskets and vegetable gardens

Any sprinkler system not served by the municipal water system

The restrictions are an attempt to reduce water usage, especially during hours where large quantities of water can be lost due to evaporation. Repeated non-compliance may result in fines.

