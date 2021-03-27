Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Emergency Response Initiative Serving Local Organizations

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 26 2021

Beginning in June, AmeriCorps members will serve in organizations and schools to help pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students, as well as provide support to individuals and families facing food insecurity, homelessness, and isolation.

Organizations that are in need of assistance are encouraged to apply by March 26. Anyone interested in serving in the Emergency Response Initiative is asked to apply by May 19 at the same website. Members will serve through August 14, 2021 and will receive a modest living stipend, a scholarship, and other benefits during their service.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Sanford Health Announces $300 Million Initiatives To Expand Health Care Services

Bemidji Secondary Level Students Returning for In-Person Learning

Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Eagle Scout’s Project Adding Bridges to City Park

American Red Cross Hosting Blood Drive in Beltrami County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.