Bemidji Emergency Response Initiative Serving Local Organizations

Beginning in June, AmeriCorps members will serve in organizations and schools to help pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students, as well as provide support to individuals and families facing food insecurity, homelessness, and isolation.

Organizations that are in need of assistance are encouraged to apply by March 26. Anyone interested in serving in the Emergency Response Initiative is asked to apply by May 19 at the same website. Members will serve through August 14, 2021 and will receive a modest living stipend, a scholarship, and other benefits during their service.

