Bemidji Elks Lodge #1052 Hosts Flag Day Service
The ceremony honoring the American flag was presented by the Bemidji Elks Lodge #1052 and was followed by a Flag Retirement Ceremony, conducted by the Bemidji American Legion Post #14.
The Elks prompted President Woodrow Wilson to recognize the Order’s observance of Flag Day for its patriotic expression. But it was not until 1949 when President Harry Truman, himself a member of the Elks, made the proclamation that thereafter June 14 would be a day of national observance for the symbol of our country.
Bemidji mayor Jorge Prince and Ward 1 councilor Audrey Thayer were in attendance at the ceremony in Bemidji.
