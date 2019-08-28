Bemidji Education Association Presents Awards To Three Recipients

The Bemidji Education Association presented three awards during the Bemidji Area Schools employee gathering. The award categories are Teacher of the Year, Support Professional of the Year, and Lay Educator of the Year. The awards are given out each year before the school year starts to recognize individuals for all their work and dedication.

“It was just so unexpected, ’cause like I say, I’ve only been doing it for a year. I just didn’t expect it,” Lauree Bahr, the recipient for the Lay Educator of the year award said. “It’s good to know that they really appreciate what you’ve done.”

Sixth grade science teacher Alyson Berg received Teacher of the Year. She’s been teaching for 32 years and is currently a teacher at Bemidji Middle School.

‘I think there are many, many people in that room that are very deserving and I really appreciate the support of my pod that I’ve taught with … they’re like an extended family to me,” Berg said.

A Maintenance Custodian for the Bemidji School District, Chad Kurschner, received the Support Professional of the Year. He says he enjoys helping people and working at the school district and with the kids.

“I felt I knew that there were people out there that looked and saw what I did. And I did something for people, I felt like. So, it made me feel good,” Kurschner said.

An educational training is being held throughout the week for teachers in the Bemidji school district to get them ready for the school year.