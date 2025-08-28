Bemidji Education Association Honors 2025 Award Winners

The Bemidji Education Association (BEA) gives out three major awards to teachers and educators in the Bemidji School District each year, and on Wednesday, they recognized their 2025 winners.

Teacher of the Year was awarded to Bemidji Middle School social studies teacher Jeff Brown, and Support Professional of the Year went to Bemidji Middle School registrar Hannah Stull. Finally, Brian Hazard was named the 2025 Lay Educator of the Year for his work as a volunteer reader at Lincoln Elementary.

We’ll have a chance to speak to the winners about their awards on an upcoming newscast.