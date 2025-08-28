Aug 28, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Education Association Honors 2025 Award Winners

bemidji education association teachers of the year awards 2025 resize

Brian Hazard (on left) received the Lay Educator of the Year award, Bemidji Middle School social studies teacher Jeff Brown (center) was named Teacher of the Year, and Support Professional of the Year went to Bemidji Middle School registrar Hannah Stull (right). (Credit: Bemidji Area Schools)

The Bemidji Education Association (BEA) gives out three major awards to teachers and educators in the Bemidji School District each year, and on Wednesday, they recognized their 2025 winners.

Teacher of the Year was awarded to Bemidji Middle School social studies teacher Jeff Brown, and Support Professional of the Year went to Bemidji Middle School registrar Hannah Stull. Finally, Brian Hazard was named the 2025 Lay Educator of the Year for his work as a volunteer reader at Lincoln Elementary.

We’ll have a chance to speak to the winners about their awards on an upcoming newscast.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

Bemidji Football Falls Just Short Against Elk River in Season Opener

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Soccer, Buffalo Tie in Rematch of Last Year’s Section Title Game

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Soccer Defeated by St. Michael-Albertville at Home

Fishing Tips

Fishing Tips 2025: Crank Baits