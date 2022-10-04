Bemidji Education Association Holds School Board Candidate Forum
Over the weekend, Gene Dillon Elementary’s gymnasium was filled with prospective voters that gathered to hear from candidates for this year’s Bemidji School Board election. Organizing the event were members of the Bemidji Education Association, who wanted members of their organization, as well as the public at large, to better understand their candidates.
Each candidate was given two minutes to answer one question. These questions ranged from “Why did you want to become involved in the school board?” to “What is the biggest concern to the school district?”
There are 23 candidates in this year’s election, only five of which will be selected to serve on the school board. With that much variety, it’s important to know as much information about each candidate as possible.
“It’s such an important job,” said Bemidji Education Association president Alison Tisdell. “I feel we should all be educated so we make the right choice to serve our students and our families of the community.”
Ultimately, that decision will be up to voters when the general election comes on Nov. 8, and hopefully getting to hear from candidates at forums like these will make that decision easier.
Video from the candidate forum can be found on the Friends of the BEA Facebook page.
