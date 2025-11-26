Bemidji Eagles Club, Volunteers Put Together Thanksgiving Meal Packages

The Bemidji Eagles Club has been busy preparing Thanksgiving meals for the community over the past week, with volunteers gathering Wednesday night to put together the meal packages that will be delivered to homes on Thursday morning.

The tradition is on its 45th year in the area, bringing meals to those who may not otherwise get to celebrate the holiday. Turkey, pumpkin pie, gravy, and other Thanksgiving essentials are donated by the Eagles and other community members who want to help people who can’t get the meal themselves.

“We’ll get donations after the fact, a lot of them from the people who are recipients,” said Bemidji Community Meal Committee Member LaMae Ritchie. “They’ll give what they can and many, many, many notes that come—they’re just grateful, thankful to the community for providing it, that sort of a thing. So that’s kind of fun to read through.”

“When people call in and they say they just want one meal delivered, what I tend to say is, ‘You know what? If you can think of somebody else to invite over to your home, you just give me a call back tomorrow and I will bring you two meals or however many you need,'” added fellow committee member Karen Oftelie. “It just feels like that would be what Thanksgiving should be, is more than just by yourself.”

Volunteer drivers will arrive at the Eagles Club early in the morning Thursday and aim to have all 375 of the meals delivered by noon so recipients can enjoy a nice, hot Thanksgiving meal.