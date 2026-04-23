Bemidji Downtown Stump Removal Project Underway

A project currently being done in downtown Bemidji could cause some temporary disruptions in the area. The City of Bemidji began its downtown stump removal project the week of April 20th, with work expected to continue for two to three weeks. The project is part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety, improve infrastructure, and support landscaping throughout the downtown area.

“Obviously, from the storm last year, there were several trees that were uprooted downtown,” says Scott Schroeder, Bemidji Parks & Trails Director. “To be exact, there w

ere 22. Where these trees were located were already compromised areas, due to the concrete blowing out, and the sidewalks getting raised up from the roots growing through them. There’s three phases; there’s north of 5th Street is a phase, from 5th to probably 3rd is a phase, and then 2nd all the way down to Giovanni’s or 1st Street is another phase for getting rid of these stumps.”

If you remember last year’s tree removal project in downtown Bemidji, this is basically a continuation of that project.

“There was going to be a downtown tree removal project this year,” says Schroeder. “It wasn’t nearly going to be this big, but with the storm, we can’t obviously just have a bunch of stumps hanging around.”

The project actually wouldn’t have been able to happen this year due to low funding. The June 21st storm, however, opened up grant opportunities for the city, allowing this project to happen way ahead of schedule.

“We weren’t able to remove any trees this year because we just don’t have the funding to pay for all of that, yet,” says Schroeder. “So, next year we’ll pick back up and start removing some of the more troublesome trees.”

Schroeder believes there are 12 of those trees that still need to be removed as part of next year’s project.

The city of Bemidji will begin an electrical work project at Library Park during the week of May 4th. The project will replace the aging electrical system in the park to reduce recurring issues.