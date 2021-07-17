Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Discusses Possibility of Sanford Wellness Center in Railroad Corridor

Betsy Melin — Jul. 16 2021

The railroad corridor in Bemidji has sat vacant for years, and since 2017, the St. Paul Port Authority has studied the land quality of the lot. There has now been a plan presented for the area to be the site of a wellness center by Sanford Health.

Representatives from Sanford Health and the St. Paul Port Authority presented to the Bemidji City Council about Sanford Health’s interest in creating a wellness center at the railroad corridor. The council was split on the proposal for the $33 million facility.

The council agreed to discuss the rail corridor proposal at a meeting next month. In the meantime, those involved will develop their proposal to include additional information.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

