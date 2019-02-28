Bemidji Day Care Provider’s License Suspended

The Minnesota Department of Human Services has suspended the license for a Bemidji family child care center.

The daycare is licensed to Carla Patch and Shawna Johnson and is located at 824 South Movil Lake Road NW.

The DHS suspended the family child care license on February 26.

According to a DHS letter to Patch on Johnson, Beltrami County received a report on February 17, 2019, regarding a serious incident involving a child in their care. Beltrami County Child Protection has an open investigation into the causes of injuries that appear to be non-accidental. During the investigation, it was also learned that there has been a failure to report and initiate background studies on some household members.

Because the program is currently being investigated by Beltrami County Health and Human Services, no additional information can be released.

DHS says that based on these findings, it is suspending the programs license because it cannot ensure the health and safety of the children served by the program at this time. DHS has determined that the health, safety, and rights of children in the programs care are in imminent risk of harm