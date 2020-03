Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji Day at the Capitol which was scheduled for Tuesday, March 24th has been canceled due to the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Refunds will be provided to everyone who has per-registered.

