Mar 25, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Bemidji Curling Club Hosting Free Community Curling Night on Mar. 30

So you think you can curl? Well, the Bemidji Curling Club knows you can, and they’re hosting a free community night next Monday to prove it.

It will be “free to curl” for anyone who wants to try their hand at curling, and all ages are welcome. All the club asks is that you show up with clean shoes and stretchy pants. Otherwise, Bemidji Curling is providing all the equipment and will have curlers on hand to teach visitors the sport of curling.

The event is Monday, Mar. 30 from 6–8 p.m. at the Bemidji Curling Club, located at 1230 23rd Street NW. If you have further questions, you can email the club at [email protected].

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