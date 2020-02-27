Bemidji Curling Club Hosting 2020 USA Curling Mixed Doubles National Championship

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The city of Bemidji is the self-proclaimed curling capital of the U.S., so it’s only fitting that the 2020 USA Curling Mixed Doubles National Championship is taking place right in town at the Bemidji Curling Club starting Thursday afternoon. The championship will feature some of the best curlers in the world and also a talented local that’ll have the home-rink advantage.

Pool play for the Mixed Doubles National Championship gets started Thursday at 2:30 P.M. at the Bemidji Curling Club. Lakeland PBS will also be streaming all the curling action live right from our website online (lptv.org). Sunday, Lakeland PBS will also be broadcasting the championship matches live with commentary, those matches can watched by all of the region’s public television stations.

