Bemidji Curling Club Excited to Host 2020 Mixed Doubles Nationals

It’s an event that debuted in Bemidji and is now making its way back. Next February, Bemidji will host the USA Mixed Doubles Curling National Championship.



With temperatures hitting 90 this week, it’s not quite exactly curling weather right now. But come February 27th, the top curlers in the country will descend to the curling capital of the United States for the right to represent Team USA.

“Bemidji is definitely going to be the nation’s spotlight. It’s going to be in the world’s spotlight from this event,” says Bemidji Curling Club President Kirby Bahr.

Bemidji last held a national event in 2018, the Under-18 National Championships, and the success of the event is a big reason why USA Curling picked Bemidji as next year’s host.

“There’s nothing that this club can’t do. I’m so proud of this club. I mean, if you look around look at what we have – this is a perfect place for us,” says Bahr.

Mixed doubles curling debuted in the Olympics last year, and the first USA nationals were held in Bemidji in 2007, won by Bemidji’s Jamie and Nate Haskell. The format is quick, fast-paced, and great for spectators to watch.

“It’s a lot of fun, especially this type of event,” says Jamie Haskell. “There’s a lot of rocks in play. You never know what’s going to happen. It’s kind of an up-and-down battle sometimes, a lot of points scored.”

The winners of last year’s event were 2018 Olympic gold medalist John Shuster and Cory Christensen.

Over seven months out, the event has already secured major sponsors and volunteer help, eager to make the nationals a big success.

“Bemidji is a very supportive community,” says Haskell. “You can tell that because all the competitors that have come out of this club, they receive the support form the community around the area in Bemidji from businesses, families, and coaches. That says a lot for our town and hopefully, the curlers that come in to compete here will really embrace that about our town.”

If you’d like to volunteer, sponsor, or assist the event in any way, contact the Bemidji Curling Club by visiting their website or calling Bahr at 218-444-8008