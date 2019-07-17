Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Curling Club Excited to Host 2020 Mixed Doubles Nationals

Jul. 16 2019

It’s an event that debuted in Bemidji and is now making its way back. Next February, Bemidji will host the USA Mixed Doubles Curling National Championship.

With temperatures hitting 90 this week, it’s not quite exactly curling weather right now. But come February 27th, the top curlers in the country will descend to the curling capital of the United States for the right to represent Team USA.

“Bemidji is definitely going to be the nation’s spotlight. It’s going to be in the world’s spotlight from this event,” says Bemidji Curling Club President Kirby Bahr. 

Bemidji last held a national event in 2018, the Under-18 National Championships, and the success of the event is a big reason why USA Curling picked Bemidji as next year’s host.

“There’s nothing that this club can’t do. I’m so proud of this club. I mean, if you look around look at what we have – this is a perfect place for us,” says Bahr. 

Mixed doubles curling debuted in the Olympics last year, and the first USA nationals were held in Bemidji in 2007, won by Bemidji’s Jamie and Nate Haskell. The format is quick, fast-paced, and great for spectators to watch. 

“It’s a lot of fun, especially this type of event,” says Jamie Haskell. “There’s a lot of rocks in play. You never know what’s going to happen. It’s kind of an up-and-down battle sometimes, a lot of points scored.”

The winners of last year’s event were 2018 Olympic gold medalist John Shuster and Cory Christensen.

Over seven months out, the event has already secured major sponsors and volunteer help, eager to make the nationals a big success.

“Bemidji is a very supportive community,” says Haskell. “You can tell that because all the competitors that have come out of this club, they receive the support form the community around the area in Bemidji from businesses, families, and coaches. That says a lot for our town and hopefully, the curlers that come in to compete here will really embrace that about our town.”

If you’d like to volunteer, sponsor, or assist the event in any way, contact the Bemidji Curling Club by visiting their website or calling Bahr at 218-444-8008

AJ Feldman

Contact the Author

AJ Feldman — afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji to Host 2020 Mixed Doubles Curling Championship

Brainerd Cheerleading Hosts Fundraiser For National Competition

20 for 20: Olympic Connection (2018)

Devoted Brainerd Curling Member Honored For Her Service

Recent Show

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Explore and examine the early years of the Students First Mentorship program in Bemidji which pairs students with mentors to help students
Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Recently Added

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Our Town — Hackensack

Posted on Jun. 12 2019

Backroads: Bluehound

Posted on May. 15 2019

Common Ground: Sprout Growers and Makers Market

Posted on May. 15 2019

Backroads: Ingeborg Von Agassiz

Posted on May. 9 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.