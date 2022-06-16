Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Curling Club Asks for Help on Building Repairs from City Council

Mary BalstadJun. 15 2022

The Bemidji Curling Club requested financial assistance from the Bemidji City Council at Monday’s work session. Funds are needed to repair parts of the building that the club leases from the city.

These much-needed repairs include an ice machine, as their machine broke this past spring, roof repairs, and repainting the exterior of the building. The club proposed that the city provide about $67,000 in funding for exterior repairs. The club would pay for any additional funds for the interior of the building.

However, the curling club is just one-half of the entire building, as the Neilson-Reise Arena occupies the other half. Concerns were voiced about what could be done as any changes to one side of the building could potentially affect the other.

Some councilors seemed in favor of doing something to assist the curling club, but no formal action was taken. It is unlikely any action will be taken until the feasibility study on the arena is finished.

By — Mary Balstad

