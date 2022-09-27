Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Curling Club Asks for Community’s Help with Fundraising Campaign

Justin OthoudtSep. 26 2022

The Bemidji Curling Club has served as a place of fun, sportsmanship, and community for over 80 years. But now, it seems the club is looking towards that same community to give them a helping hand.

The club has embarked on a campaign to raise almost $400,000 for building repairs, new equipment to stream games, and to replace their 25-year-old ice plant, which has broken down.

“Without the ice plant, there is no curling,” said Bill Sanford, Bemidji Curling Club board member.

The Bemidji Curling Club was founded in 1935, and since then the club has gained a legacy. It’s this fundraiser’s goal to continue such a legacy.

“The community piece of continuing our legacy, I think is really strong for our small community to get together and have something to do,” explained Bemidji Curling Club secretary Jordan Stearns.

The first big event for the fundraiser will be a community fish fry that will take place this Friday, September 30th at the curling club itself.

If you’d like more information about the Bemidji Curling Club, their current fundraiser, or what events the club will be holding in the future, you can visit their website here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Support Within Reach Sings Karaoke for a Cause

Beltrami Co. Attorney’s Office Contracts Outside Firm for Review of 2018 Jail Inmate Death

Bemidji Author Visits Kingdom Builders Christian School

Knights Of Columbus Walleye Classic Reaches $1 Million Fundraising Milestone

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.