Bemidji Curling Club Asks for Community’s Help with Fundraising Campaign

The Bemidji Curling Club has served as a place of fun, sportsmanship, and community for over 80 years. But now, it seems the club is looking towards that same community to give them a helping hand.

The club has embarked on a campaign to raise almost $400,000 for building repairs, new equipment to stream games, and to replace their 25-year-old ice plant, which has broken down.

“Without the ice plant, there is no curling,” said Bill Sanford, Bemidji Curling Club board member.

The Bemidji Curling Club was founded in 1935, and since then the club has gained a legacy. It’s this fundraiser’s goal to continue such a legacy.

“The community piece of continuing our legacy, I think is really strong for our small community to get together and have something to do,” explained Bemidji Curling Club secretary Jordan Stearns.

The first big event for the fundraiser will be a community fish fry that will take place this Friday, September 30th at the curling club itself.

If you’d like more information about the Bemidji Curling Club, their current fundraiser, or what events the club will be holding in the future, you can visit their website here.

