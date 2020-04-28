Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Culver’s Gives Back to Local Autism Programs For Share Day

Betsy Melin — Apr. 28 2020

There are plenty of ways to raise money for charity, but on Monday, Culver’s in Bemidji offered a delicious way to give back.

For Autism Awareness Month in April, Culver’s in Bemidji chose to show support by organizing a Share Day for April 27th. A Share Day means that 10% of the restaurant’s sales from that day are donated to local groups and charities, and for this Share Day, proceeds went towards local autism programs within the Bemidji School District.

Due to social distancing restrictions, the restaurant is not able to open up interior seating, but it took full advantage of their drive-thru for guests. The restaurant also offered rainbow stickers to those participating.

Culver’s has been in Bemidji since 2017 and is locally owned and operated.

