Bemidji Councilman Selected as VP for League of Minnesota Cities Board

Bemidji City Councilman Ron Johnson has been selected to serve as First Vice President for the League of Minnesota Cities Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors is responsible for leading the statewide organization that serves more than 830 member cities in a way that is strategic, responsible, and representative of all cities’ interests.

Johnson, who works at Lakeland PBS, has served on the Bemidji City Council for 20 years. The appointment means that in a year, Johnson will move up to President for the League of Minnesota Cities Board of Directors.

Jenny Max, the Nisswa City Administrator, was elected Second Vice President. Jon Lubke, the mayor of Jenkins, was elected to a three-year term to serve on the board.

The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization dedicated to helping cities throughout Minnesota build quality communities through effective advocacy, expert analysis, trusted guidance, and collective action.

