Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Community Theatre Hosts Early Showing of ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ to Local Schools

Emma HudziakMay. 11 2022

The Bemidji community theatre presented an early showing of their play ‘Diary of Anne Frank’ this morning for the students from Cass Lake, Red Lake, and Ponemah schools during BCT’s school day showing.

With plays that interest kids in community theatre, BCT gives local schools the opportunity to sign up, and bring as many kids as they can to their school day showings. These showing days typically consist of two days with multiple schools each day. This year’s showing is ‘The Diary of Anne Frank.’

Diary of Anne Frank Co-Director Vicki Stenerson shared that a play like this is beneficial for students to see, as this story is something that impresses empathy, tolerance, prejudice, and the horrors of war. It is important for the next generation to realize that certain things that took place in history shouldn’t be repeated.

Co-Director Deejay Arens said that the cast and crew has done a marvelous job re-creating this story, as it is a tough subject matter. Their goal with this play, is to honor the lives of everyone that was persecuted during the holocaust.

Stenerson added, that she invites everyone to come see the play, enjoy the wonderful cast, and to bring kleenex’s.

Opening night to the public starts this Friday, May 13th through the 22nd. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday is at 2:00 p.m. The following week runs the same schedule. Tickets are available at Iverson Corner Drug and Ken K. Thompson.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Red Lake School District Starting Online School for Grades 9-12

In Focus: Bemidji Community Theater Presents Neil Simon’s ‘Rumors’

In Focus: COVID-Safe Carolers Entertain Bemidji

Bemidji Community Theater Fundraising for New Performance Space

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.