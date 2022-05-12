Bemidji Community Theatre Hosts Early Showing of ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ to Local Schools

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji community theatre presented an early showing of their play ‘Diary of Anne Frank’ this morning for the students from Cass Lake, Red Lake, and Ponemah schools during BCT’s school day showing.

With plays that interest kids in community theatre, BCT gives local schools the opportunity to sign up, and bring as many kids as they can to their school day showings. These showing days typically consist of two days with multiple schools each day. This year’s showing is ‘The Diary of Anne Frank.’

Diary of Anne Frank Co-Director Vicki Stenerson shared that a play like this is beneficial for students to see, as this story is something that impresses empathy, tolerance, prejudice, and the horrors of war. It is important for the next generation to realize that certain things that took place in history shouldn’t be repeated.

Co-Director Deejay Arens said that the cast and crew has done a marvelous job re-creating this story, as it is a tough subject matter. Their goal with this play, is to honor the lives of everyone that was persecuted during the holocaust.

Stenerson added, that she invites everyone to come see the play, enjoy the wonderful cast, and to bring kleenex’s.

Opening night to the public starts this Friday, May 13th through the 22nd. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday is at 2:00 p.m. The following week runs the same schedule. Tickets are available at Iverson Corner Drug and Ken K. Thompson.

