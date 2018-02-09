Bemidji Community Theater’s Production Of “Wait Until Dark” Set To Open

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More
Fun story about the Pillager Puzzlers but there is nothing in the story about wh... Read More
I know Nate Matthews! He used to live in my town!!! #SmallTownPride... Read More
Ben, you are an amazing young man! THANK YOU for all that you do!... Read More