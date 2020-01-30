Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Community Theater to Premiere “Boeing, Boeing” This Friday

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 29 2020

Bemidji Community Theater will premiere their production of “Boeing, Boeing” this Friday at the Historic Chief Theater this Friday. The play is a farce that focuses on an American bachelor living in Paris who is engaged to three flight attendants.

Opening night is this Friday at 7 p.m., with other showtimes at February 1, 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. and February 2 and 9 at 2 p.m.

