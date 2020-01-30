Bemidji Community Theater to Premiere “Boeing, Boeing” This Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji Community Theater will premiere their production of “Boeing, Boeing” this Friday at the Historic Chief Theater this Friday. The play is a farce that focuses on an American bachelor living in Paris who is engaged to three flight attendants.

Opening night is this Friday at 7 p.m., with other showtimes at February 1, 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. and February 2 and 9 at 2 p.m.

