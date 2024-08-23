Bemidji Community Theater to Debut ‘Hats Off to Broadway’ Musical Revue

In the performing arts, you usually hear about a small production making it onto the big stage, not a big production making it onto a smaller stage. But this time, Broadway has made its way to the Bemidji Community Theater as they perform their “Hats off to Broadway” musical revue.

Songs made popular by Broadway musicals will be performed in three acts this weekend. Bemidji Community Theater partnered with First City Dance Studio and the Fusion Center to combine musical theater, songs, and choreography into one entertaining performance. And the dance collaborations are not the only things that are special about this show.

“This is the first time we’ve tried a musical revue,” explained Bemidji Community Theater Vice President Ernie Rall. “We’ve done shows in the past – musicals, dramas, comedies. Because it’s something different, I think it’s a show that most people, older people, would be familiar with the songs and would like to see that again. So I think they’ll enjoy it.”

“Hats off to Broadway” will open Friday, August 23rd at 7:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased in advance at McKenzie Place and downtown at MyBemidji, or at the door while there is still seating. More information is available at the Bemidji Community Theater website.