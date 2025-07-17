Jul 17, 2025 | By: Matthew Freeman

Bemidji Community Theater Tackling Greek Myths in 99 Minutes (or Less)

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Gaslin Garage 400x400

Rachel Hagge Web Ad

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Community

6th Annual Bemidji Corvettes Show & Shine Taking Place Saturday, July 19

Sports

Figure Skaters at Brainerd’s Vacationland Tuning Up for National Showcase

Fishing Tips

Fishing Tips 2025: Rods

Education & Government

Bemidji’s Diamond Point Park Still Closed as Tree Cleanup Continues