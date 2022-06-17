Bemidji Community Theater Summer Camp Wrapping Up After 2 Weeks of Hard Work

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji Community Theater’s summer camp is coming to an end after two weeks of hard work and dedication.

This year’s camp saw over 70 kids ages 8 to 16 participate in several activities. Whether it’s in the scene shop working on the stage props or practicing choreography for the final number, the campers learned about the many aspects of theater.

Campers were separated by age and experience into different color-coded groups. Led by previous campers and members of BCT, each group came up with a unique performance to work on based solely from a prompt.

The final performance for friends and family will take place Friday, June 17th at 1:30 PM. in Bangsberg Hall at Bemidji State University. More information about BCT can be found by visiting their website.

