Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Community Theater Partners with RP Broadcasting For Radio Plays

Betsy Melin — Apr. 30 2020

The Bemidji Community Theater had to cancel the rest of its season due to social distancing rules, so when Mark Ricci of RP Broadcasting reached out to Vicki Stenerson of the theater to organize audio plays, she jumped at the chance.

After that, there were five days to put together a show. An Agatha Christie play, “The Case of the Careless Victim,” was selected and Stenerson was in charge of recruiting talent. The actors were able to record individually or in small groups to maintain a healthy distance. Some actors even opted to record at home, and the radio station offered microphones for performers to set up in their residences.

The plays are aired at 7:20 am, 12:20 pm, and 3:20 pm on 103.7 and 98.3 FM. They play individual 12-minute segments on Monday through Wednesday with the entire show playing on Thursdays. The next play, an adaptation of “The Thin Man,” will begin next week.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Local Breweries Adapting to Pandemic Setbacks

Step Up to SIT Matches Babysitters With Workers in Need of Child Care

Ruby’s Pantry in Bemidji Holds Extra Food Distribution

Bemidji Resident Retires After 46 Years of Service at NAPA Auto Parts

Latest Stories

Fleet Farm in Baxter Hiring For Part-Time Work

Posted on Apr. 30 2020

Local Breweries Adapting to Pandemic Setbacks

Posted on Apr. 30 2020

The Center in Brainerd Opts For Curbside Pickup to Sell Donuts

Posted on Apr. 30 2020

SSI Recipients With Children Encouraged to Complete Online Form For Stimulus Check

Posted on Apr. 30 2020

Virtual Meeting to Discuss Upcoming Construction Projects in Deer River

Posted on Apr. 30 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.