Bemidji Community Theater Hosts Early Showing of ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ to Local Schools

Emma HudziakMay. 11 2022

The Bemidji Community Theater presented an early showing of their production of “The Diary of Anne Frank” Wednesday morning for students from Cass Lake, Red Lake, and Ponemah schools during BCT’s school day showing.

With plays that interest kids in community theater, BCT gives local schools the opportunity to sign up and bring as many kids as they can to their school day showings. These typically consist of two days with multiple schools each day. This year, it was for the play “The Diary of Anne Frank.”

Co-Director Vicki Stenerson says that a play like this is beneficial for students to see, as this story contains themes on empathy, tolerance, prejudice, and the horrors of war. It’s important for the next generation to realize that certain things that took place in history shouldn’t be repeated.

Co-Director Deejay Arens said that the cast and crew has done a marvelous job re-creating this story, as it’s a tough subject matter. Their goal with this play is to honor the lives of everyone who was persecuted during the Holocaust.

Stenerson added that she invites everyone to come see the play, enjoy the wonderful cast, and to bring tissues.

Opening night for the general public starts this Friday, May 13th, with performances going through the 22nd. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:00 PM, with Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM. Tickets are available at Iverson Corner Drug and Ken K. Thompson Jewelry.

By — Emma Hudziak

