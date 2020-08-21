Bemidji Community Theater Fundraising for New Performance Space

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Community Theater has been producing shows in the city since the early 1980s. Now, they are on their way to getting a permanent show space of their very own.

The community group was founded in 1983 with a focus on radio shows. In the last 40 years, they have grown to typically running five shows in a year. For most of their history, they did not have a designated space. But now, they have bought a place and are hoping to have it include a stage. To do that, they are currently fundraising and hope to raise $80,000 to make the necessary changes.

Major improvements include adding a new dressing room and sprinkler system, as well as renovating the ceilings to add a new lighting and sound system. They are hoping for community support for their donations.

They have also used the time that they have been shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions to organize a silent auction and book drive to help raise money. The community theater is hoping to have their money raised by the time restrictions are lessened for theater productions. They just don’t know quite yet when that will be.

To donate, you can give money to their GoFundMe campaign here.

