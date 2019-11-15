Bemidji Community Theater Brings “Annie” to Town

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tickets are selling out fast for the Bemidji Community Theater’s production of the famous musical “Annie.” The group will be bringing the musical and songs like “It’s a Hard Knock Life” and “Tomorrow” to Bemidji’s Historic Chief Theater this weekend for all ages to see.

The theater is a non-profit corporation that provides opportunity for people to pursue their interests in theater. The 48-member “Annie” cast has been practicing for about two months now, and participants say it’s a show you don’t want to miss.

“I love the play ‘Annie’; I actually worked with the Paul Bunyan Playhouse, I did ‘Annie’ then, I was part of the ensemble, so this time I get to be Rooster, so I get to be the bad guy, which is always fun. It’s such an iconic play, so great, the kids are amazing. The classic music, the same tale, great for families, great for kids of all ages. I think most people know the story of ‘Annie’ and we stay pretty true to that,” said actor Jeffrey Willis.

The show starts tomorrow, November 15, with showtimes at 7:00 PM on November 15, 16, 22, and 23 and at 2:00 PM on November 17 and 24.

