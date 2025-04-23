Bemidji Community Table Looking for New Volunteers as Visit Numbers Increase

Bemidji Community Table has been serving up free meals to the community for nearly three decades. The volunteer-run program runs on federal funding, local food banks and food shelves, and donations, and with more people visiting the Table, more volunteers are needed than ever.

The tables at the Mt. Zion and United Methodist churches don’t stay empty and waiting for long, as the Community Table serves between 50 and 120 people a night. The cafeteria-style dinners are completely free to the community, and at the end of the night, people can even get to-go boxes.

“There’s a pretty big need in the community if people are using this four days a week,” said Bemidji Community Table Board Chair Laurie Buehler.

“Beltrami County, for example, is one of the poorest, or maybe the poorest, counties in Minnesota,” said Bemidji Community Table Board Treasurer Sarah Linda. “So having access to a resource like this where people can show up, they can bring their family…”

Meals on Mondays and Tuesdays at served at Mt. Zion Church, and then they’re served at United Methodist Church on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The biggest thing that Bemidji Community Table wants people to know is that these meals are open to anybody.

“Last year, we served something over 14,000 meals, four nights a week, probably 50 weeks of the year,” said Buehler.

And to those visiting the Table, it can be so much more than just a plate of food.

“With the guests, it’s really nice to be able to talk to [them],” said Bemidji Community Table Volunteer Coordinator Kari Lewis. “Some people are just lonely and they need that fellowship.”

“And they come and sit together and celebrate birthdays together and hear about the good days and bad days,” added Buehler. “And, you know, this is their place of social contact.”

None of these meals or conversations could happen in the first place without the volunteers who run the dinners.

“I don’t think there’s ever a night that we don’t get at least a ‘thank you’ of some sort from everybody that comes in,” said Buehler.

With summer coming up and the need for food and funding on the rise, volunteer help is needed now more than ever.

“If you’re part of a group, reach out,” said Lewis. “Or if you’re just—just want to do something for the community, that’s always nice. It’s nice to see that people want to help our community and then just be a part of it.”

To get a meal through Bemidji Community Table, all people have to do is show up. If you’d like to donate food or starting volunteering, you can find more information at the organization’s website.