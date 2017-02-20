DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Welcomes New President

Josh Peterson
Feb. 20 2017
Leave a Comment

After eight years of service, the Bemidji Community Food Shelf said farewell to its president Bill Beyer and at its annual meeting, the food shelf elected Jim Fretheim as its new president.

Fretheim served as superintendent of the Northwest Conference of Covenant Churches from 2004-2012. The Northwest Conference is an association of one hundred forty-five Covenant congregations in MN, WI and North and South Dakota. He served Covenant churches in Bemidji, MN, Kingsburg, CA, Bloomington, MN and Grand Rapids, MI. He has been involved in a variety of food distribution and outreach ministries through the years. Fretheim retired in 2012.

In a press release the food shelf’s director Mary Mitchell said that Fretheim’s experience in starting up and working with food shelves will be beneficial. “I think that Jim brings an interesting and valuable mix of skills and experience to the food shelf,” said Mitchell.

The leadership change takes place at a critical time for the food shelf with the approach of the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign, which is the biggest fundraiser and food drive of the year. The funds raised in March and the partial match from the Greater Minnesota Council of Churches keep the food shelf going through the summer months when donations are low.

 

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Protests Over Immigration Ban Continue

Posted on Jan. 30 2017 by

Minnesota Bank & Trust Names New CEO

Posted on Jan. 11 2017 by

Hillary Clinton To Attend Inauguration

Posted on Jan. 4 2017 by

Initiative Foundation Names New President

Posted on Dec. 16 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

Langer said

Great idea to go over the stage towards people!!... Read More

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

0

MN House Votes To Allow Sunday Liquor Sales

Posted on Feb. 21 2017

Recently Added

MN House Votes To Allow Sunday Liquor Sales

Posted on Feb. 21 2017

Pinewood Derby Brings Cub Scouts To Town For A Full Day Of Racing

Posted on Feb. 21 2017

BSU Women's Hockey Seventh In WCHA Standings After Loss To MSU Mankato

Posted on Feb. 21 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.