Bemidji Community Food Shelf to Provide Parking Lot Distribution

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 17 2020

In order to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Bemidji Community Food Shelf will hand out pre-packaged boxed food to minimize person-to-person contact.

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf will close on Friday, March 20th and reopen at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 23rd with a modified distribution model. To minimize personal contact during the COVID-19 State of Emergency, food shelf staff is asking customers to pull their vehicles into the north parking lot where they will receive a pre-packaged box of food. The number of boxes will be limited each day, but any customer that is unable to receive a box will be invited to return on the next open day.

BCFS will continue to provide boxes to seniors through the Nutrition Assistance Program. Seniors who are registered will receive their boxes in the parking lot as well.

Those who need food and are unable to get to the food shelf should call 218-444-6580 for assistance.

