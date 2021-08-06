Bemidji Community Food Shelf to Host “Breakfast on the Farm”
The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is preparing for a brand-new event called Breakfast on the Farm, which will take place this Saturday.
The staff has been organizing the event for two months and getting ready for a fun day on the farm, which will feature hayrides, biscuits and gravy, and a dunk tank. The event will be free to attend but there will be an at-will donation. Proceeds will go back into the general fund of the food shelf.
Breakfast on the Farm will be at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf from 8 AM until 11 AM on Saturday, August 7.
