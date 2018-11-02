Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Seeking Group Volunteers

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 2 2018
Leave a Comment

Bemidji Community Food Shelf (BCFS) is seeking churches, organizations, clubs, or businesses to adopt one of two four-hour monthly shifts. The open shifts are 8:30 in the morning to 12:30 on the first Wednesday of every month, and noon to 3:30 on the second Wednesday of the month.

At least eight people are needed to fill each shift. The morning shift involves stocking shelves, receiving donations and shopping with customers in the store. Seated positions start at 10 in the morning with scale operation and reception desk. The afternoon shift is focused on shopping with customers, with the two seated positions available throughout the shift.

Ideally, BCFS is looking for a church, organization, club, or business interested in taking an ongoing monthly shift, but will consider any group that may want to sponsor a one-time Wednesday shift. In addition, individuals from the community who are interested in helping during these particular shifts are encouraged to volunteer, whether once or monthly.

Please call the Food Shelf at 218-444-6580 to visit with Emily or Mary for more information.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Focus: Headwaters Music & Arts 1st “Story Slam”

Two-Vehicle Crash Being Investigated By Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office

Zebra Mussels Confirmed In Lake Bemidji

Four Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash North Of Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

D. Ostlund said

Thank you so much for covering this important issue. Every other issue (health... Read More

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Latest Story

In Focus: Headwaters Music & Arts 1st “Story Slam”

Since the beginning of time, humans have used their voices to connect with one another. The 1st ever Headwaters Music & Arts Story Slam
Posted on Nov. 2 2018

Latest Stories

In Focus: Headwaters Music & Arts 1st "Story Slam"

Posted on Nov. 2 2018

Scott Goddard And Pat Pickar Race To Become Next Crow Wing County Sheriff

Posted on Nov. 2 2018

Three Arrested After Two-Vehicle Accident North Of Park Rapids

Posted on Nov. 2 2018

DNR Checking For Chronic Wasting Disease During Firearm Deer Hunting Season

Posted on Nov. 2 2018

Deer River Football Advances To State With Win Over Blackduck

Posted on Nov. 2 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.