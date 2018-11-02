Bemidji Community Food Shelf Seeking Group Volunteers

Bemidji Community Food Shelf (BCFS) is seeking churches, organizations, clubs, or businesses to adopt one of two four-hour monthly shifts. The open shifts are 8:30 in the morning to 12:30 on the first Wednesday of every month, and noon to 3:30 on the second Wednesday of the month.

At least eight people are needed to fill each shift. The morning shift involves stocking shelves, receiving donations and shopping with customers in the store. Seated positions start at 10 in the morning with scale operation and reception desk. The afternoon shift is focused on shopping with customers, with the two seated positions available throughout the shift.

Ideally, BCFS is looking for a church, organization, club, or business interested in taking an ongoing monthly shift, but will consider any group that may want to sponsor a one-time Wednesday shift. In addition, individuals from the community who are interested in helping during these particular shifts are encouraged to volunteer, whether once or monthly.

Please call the Food Shelf at 218-444-6580 to visit with Emily or Mary for more information.