Mar 13, 2025 | By: Sydney Dick
Bemidji Community Food Shelf Participating in Statewide March FoodShare Campaign
March FoodShare Month, a statewide campaign to raise funds for all of Minnesota’s food shelves, kicked off on March 1st, and Bemidji Community Food Shelf is asking for the public’s help and support during this time.
Those looking to make a donation this year can do so at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf’s website or by mailing a check.
