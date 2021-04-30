Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Introduces Mobile ShelfSaver Project

Betsy Melin — Apr. 29 2021

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf has partnered with Women United for a new project that makes food more accessible for the Kellhier and Blackduck communities.

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is always keeping busy looking for ways to improve, including making their food more accessible across the county. This lead to them partnering with Women United for a new project.

The project is called ShelfSaver. It came from a realization that some food shelf attendees were coming from far distances and may have issues with transportation to Bemidji. The Women United group was eager to help because this project fits well within their mission.

Now, the food shelf has hired a driver that will bring the food to the areas outside of Bemidji where it was harder for patrons to access the food shelf. The project has already been funded through this year and the next.

The first drop-off will be in Kelliher at the North Beltrami Community Center on May 11, and the second will be in Blackduck at the Evangelical Free Church on May 18.

