Bemidji Community Food Shelf In Need Of Volunteers For Winter

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf gives away over 5,000 tons of food a day. Right now, they’re hoping to recruit a few good volunteers to help them meet the needs of the community.

This is the time of year where people at the food shelf are needed the most. That’s because many of the food shelf’s regular volunteers leave for the winter. There are no requirements to volunteer, and there are many different jobs a volunteer can do from interviewing customers to working out in the warehouse.

Emily Fairchild, the volunteer coordinator with the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, says, “There are only so many staff here at the food shelf that are paid, and for the most part we rely heavily on our volunteers to help this place run. So we’re open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., so we’re looking for volunteers to help interview customers, shop in our store, work in our warehouse. A variety of volunteer opportunities are available.”

If you’re interested in volunteering, check out the Bemidji Community Food Shelf’s website here.