Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Hosting Fall Clean-Up Event

Shirelle Moore
Sep. 20 2018
Leave a Comment

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is seeking volunteers to assist in their 5th annual Fall Clean-Up Day. The Clean Up day will be held on Tuesday October 9th at the Food Shelf.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to work in various areas of the building and, weather permitting, outdoors, to clean up the food shelf facility and help put the farm to bed for the winter. Children 12 and over are welcome, but those under 16 must be accompanied by their parents. Teams from businesses, churches, organizations and schools are encouraged to participate. Workers should wear closed-toe shoes and work clothes.

Volunteers should enter through the warehouse door on the south side of the building and sign-in. The event will start at 3:00 in the afternoon and will go until exactly 5. Pizza will be served at the end of the event.

A head count is needed for food, so those who plan to attend should call the Bemidji Community Food Shelf at (218) 444-6580 or email bcfsvolunteers@gmail.com by 4 in the afternoon on Friday, October 5th.

The Bemidji community food shelf is located on at 1260 Exchange Ave. SE.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Public Asked For Help In Locating Suspicious Couple Seen Around Bemidji

United Way Of Bemidji Launches Fall Campaign With Chili Cook-Off

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves To Bemidji Address

Bemidji Community Food Shelf In Need Of Volunteers For Winter

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Owen Truesdell said

This is a terribly misleading headline - yes they're have to switch but they'll... Read More

TracyJones said

Worst decision Emily city council ever made has caused major damage to local bus... Read More

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Town & Country Club Hosts Minnesota Senior Amateur Tournament

Posted on Sep. 20 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji Town & Country Club Hosts Minnesota Senior Amateur Tournament

Posted on Sep. 20 2018

Public Asked For Help In Locating Suspicious Couple Seen Around Bemidji

Posted on Sep. 19 2018

United Way Of Bemidji Launches Fall Campaign With Chili Cook-Off

Posted on Sep. 19 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Chilly Morning Apple Oatmeal

Posted on Sep. 19 2018

20 for 20: Oil Pipeline Fire (2007)

Posted on Sep. 19 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.