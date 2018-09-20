Bemidji Community Food Shelf Hosting Fall Clean-Up Event

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is seeking volunteers to assist in their 5th annual Fall Clean-Up Day. The Clean Up day will be held on Tuesday October 9th at the Food Shelf.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to work in various areas of the building and, weather permitting, outdoors, to clean up the food shelf facility and help put the farm to bed for the winter. Children 12 and over are welcome, but those under 16 must be accompanied by their parents. Teams from businesses, churches, organizations and schools are encouraged to participate. Workers should wear closed-toe shoes and work clothes.

Volunteers should enter through the warehouse door on the south side of the building and sign-in. The event will start at 3:00 in the afternoon and will go until exactly 5. Pizza will be served at the end of the event.

A head count is needed for food, so those who plan to attend should call the Bemidji Community Food Shelf at (218) 444-6580 or email bcfsvolunteers@gmail.com by 4 in the afternoon on Friday, October 5th.

The Bemidji community food shelf is located on at 1260 Exchange Ave. SE.