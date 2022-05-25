Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Celebrates 40 Years of Service

Mary BalstadMay. 24 2022

An open house was held at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf on Saturday to celebrate 40 years of serving the area. Growing from a small storefront to a building that now services thousands of people struggling with food insecurity, the food shelf continues to follow its motto of faith, food, and hope.

For 40 years, those helping at the food shelf are working toward one goal: to end food insecurity. The BCFS served over 17,000 people and 500,000 pounds of food in 2021 alone.

Throughout the years, the food shelf has expanded their operations to include a fresh produce farm and a mobile food pantry. The growth over 40 years can not only be seen in the building, but also the amount of families helped.

The farm itself has grown over the years, and people who attended their 40th anniversary celebration got a small taste of what fresh produce they can grow through their plant sale.

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf recognizes the immense support from people and businesses in the community. But their most valuable asset has to be their volunteers, who help keep the doors open and shelves stocked. And for those with a green thumb, they can help at the food shelf’s farm, which produced 15,000 pounds of fresh produce last year.

So far, the food shelf has seen an increase of 42% of people seeking help. To volunteer or for more information, visit the BCFS website.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Mary Balstad

