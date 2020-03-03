Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Announces Campaign For A New Roof

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 3 2020

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is asking for the community’s help in raising $77,000 to purchase a new roof for the building through their “Shelter Our Shelf” campaign, which has collected about $60,000 already.

Last summer, employees at the food shelf noticed water drippings coming from windows in the building, which raised concerns. Contractors were then called out to the building, and the food shelf was told that the drippings were coming from a few leaks in the roof’s membrane.

You can donate by going to the food shelf’s website, Facebook page, or by visiting them at 1260 Exchange Ave. SE in Bemidji’s Industrial Park.

